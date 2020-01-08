Such 737-800s have been the subject of inspections since last year after airlines started reporting cracks in a part that keeps wings attached to the fuselage. Boeing said in October that airlines around the world had inspected 810 planes following an order from U.S. safety regulators. Of those, 38 planes — or 5% — had needed repairs, Boeing said at the time. It is not unusual for regulators to require inspections of a specific component or area for planes that have been in service a long time.