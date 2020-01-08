News
Bethany Dispensary Owner Donating Part Of Profits To Help Australia
CBS News
BETHANY, Oklahoma - An Oklahoma City metro dispensary is raising money for the animals and people from Australia.
One of the two owners of Great Barrier Reefer in Bethany, David Walker, has dual citizenship and hopes locals will extend the Oklahoma standard.
10 percent of the store’s profit during the month of January and its tips will be going to various non-profits.
If you want to help visit the stores Instagram page (@greatbarrierreefermd) for more information.