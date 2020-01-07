Concerns Growing For Oklahoma Lawmakers After Iran Missile Attack
WASHINGTON, D.C - Lawmakers from Capitol Hill expressed their concerns over the recent events between the U.S. and Iran.
Following the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, Iran launched a missile attack on an Iraqi air base housing U.S. troops, according to Iran State TV.
State TV described it early Wednesday as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of Soleimani.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard warned the U.S. and its regional allies against any retaliation for the missile attack in Iraq. The Guard issued the warning in a statement carried by Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency, according to the Associative Press.
President Donald Trump is expected to give a formal statement January 8.