Countless photos and videos of thirsty animals — including koalas and kangaroos — approaching humans for water have gone viral on social media over the last few months. It is estimated that over one billion animals have perished since the wildfires began in September.

Certain regions of Australia have faced unprecedented heat in recent weeks. In December, the country experienced its hottest day on record, with average nationwide temperatures hitting 105.6 degrees Farhenheit.

First published on January 7, 2020 / 5:20 PM