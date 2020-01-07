City Leaders Approve Healthy Food Requirements For New Dollar Stores In NE OKC
Oklahoma City leaders are taking action in one of the city's so called "Food Deserts."
There are no grocery stores in zip code 73111 in northeast Oklahoma City.
Instead, many people buy food items at one of the 4 small box discount stores- like dollar stores.
On Tuesday, OKC City Council approved what's called a "Healthy Neighborhood Overlay" for zip code 73111.
That means new dollar stores cannot open unless they offer 500 square feet of fresh fruits, vegetables and meats.
The overlay won’t be removed until the area shows improved health results.
“We want it to go away. We want to save our community, in this one zip code, we are healthier,” said Councilwoman Nikki Nice.
There had been a moratorium on new small box discount stores in that area of NE OKC before the Healthy Neighborhood Overlay.