School For Children With Learning Differences To Open In Restored Historic OKC Building
A school that specializes in educating children with learning differences is set to open next week at a new location in northwest Oklahoma City.
Trinity School is expanding to the newly renovated Edgemere Park building, located at 3200 N. Walker.
“Moving into the historic Edgemere Elementary School location allows Trinity School the opportunity to expand our innovative programs for students throughout greater Oklahoma City who have learning differences,” said Jamie Lewallen, president of the Board of Trustees for the school. “This building’s community legacy spans over a century, and we are so honored to usher in this new chapter.”
The K-12 program serves children with learning differences that include autism, ADHD, dyslexia, dysgraphia, dyscalculia, auditory and sensory processing issues, anxiety, and developmental or intellectual delays, according to the news release.
The public is invited to attend the ribbon cutting and grand opening at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 14 at the new location.
For more information, click here.