Country Music Stars Rascal Flatts Announce Farewell Tour After 20 Years Together
Rascal Flatts announced their final tour dates on "CBS This Morning" Tuesday. Marking the band's 20th anniversary, the Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is A Highway Tour will kick off in June in Indianapolis.
"When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter," lead vocalist Gary LeVox said. "The greatest feeling ever, is being told that our music has been the soundtrack to their lives. ... That's why we create music and the reason we can't wait to celebrate this incredible 20 year journey all year, with our fans who we love dearly."
Rascal Flatts are the most awarded country group of the past decade with more than 40 wins, including at the American Music Awards, People's Choice Awards and American Country Awards.
Tickets for the farewell tour will be available first as part of the Live Nation Country Megaticket. More information will become available at rascalflatts.com in the coming weeks.
Here are the tour dates:
- June 11: Indianapolis - Ruoff Music Center
- June 12: Detroit - DTE Energy Music Theatre
- June 13: Cincinnati - Riverbend Music Center
- June 25: Chicago - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- June 27: Pittsburgh - S&T Bank Music Park
- July 18: Dallas - Dos Equis Pavilion
- July 23: St. Louis - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- September 3: Toronto, Canada - Budweiser Stage
- September 4: Cleveland - Blossom Music Center
- September 5: Buffalo, New York - Darien Lake Amphitheater
- September 10: Raleigh, North Carolina - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- September 11: Virginia Beach, Virginia - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- September 12: Washington, D.C. - Jiffy Lube Live
- September 17: Wantagh, New York - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- September 18: Boston - Xfinity Center
- September 19: Holmdel, New Jersey - PNC Bank Arts Center
- October 1: Mountain View, California - Shoreline Amphitheatre
- October 2: San Diego - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- October 3: Irvine, California - FivePoint Amphitheatre
- October 7: Denver - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- October 9: Albuquerque, New Mexico - Isleta Amphitheater
- October 10: Phoenix - Ak-Chin Pavilion
- October 15: Atlanta - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- October 16: Tampa, Florida - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- October 17: West Palm Beach, Florida - Coral Sky Amphitheatre