Of the nation's ten largest cities, Philadelphia and New York also saw increases in homicides last year. Philadelphia, which saw a 12-year high in murders in 2018 with 353 people slain, saw another violent year in 2019 with 356 homicides, according to police. New York City saw a 7.8% increase in murders from 2018 to 2019, but the city has recorded historically low crime rates in recent years and crime was down overall across the city, according to the NYPD.