2 Detained After Police Chase In NE OKC
Tuesday, January 7th 2020, 11:04 AM CST
Police detained two people after a chase ended in a crash in northeast Oklahoma City.
The vehicle crashed at NE 58th Street and N Terry Avenue near NE Grand Boulevard.
Police said they were chasing a vehicle that was reported stolen on Friday.
The police chase started Tuesday morning near NE 32nd Street and Kelley Avenue.
Police said officers detained two female suspects.
