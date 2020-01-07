Police detained two people after a chase ended in a crash in northeast Oklahoma City.

The vehicle crashed at NE 58th Street and N Terry Avenue near NE Grand Boulevard. 

Police said they were chasing a vehicle that was reported stolen on Friday. 

The police chase started Tuesday morning near NE 32nd Street and Kelley Avenue.

Police said officers detained two female suspects. 

