Once the craft reaches its cruising altitude, between 1,000 and 2,000 feet, the props tilt to face forward, converting the urban air mobility vehicle to a fixed-wing configuration similar to an airplane. In this more efficient mode, the S-A1 is able to reach a claimed cruising speed of 200 mph with an operating range of around 60 miles. Using these numbers, one could imagine a trip from Manhattan to Trenton, New Jersey, from San Francisco to San Jose, or clear across the LA Metro area in about 20 minutes.