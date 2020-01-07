News
Friends, Church Gift OKC Family New Home After Devastating House Fire
Tuesday, January 7th 2020, 8:36 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma Family who lost everything in a fire is getting a second chance.
Last November Bobby and Gwendolyn Larson lost their home in a devastating fire, and for some time they believed all hope was lost. Now with the help of close friends and a local church, they have a new home.
"It's been perfect," said Gwendolyn. "I came home and I just started crying."
The home, while only temporary, has a full garage, three bedrooms and large backyard.
"You don't realize how much stuff you need to get through a day in life," Bobby said.
While there are some obstacles that get in the way for the Larsons, right now they are thankful for a new home and new chance to start over.
"Our life would have been a lot harder, so we really appreciate that," they said.