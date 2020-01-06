My 2 Cents: US Launches Deadly Drone Strike, Killing Iranian General
In the hours after the world learned we had obliterated Iran's top military commander with a drone strike, the doomsayers started asking if this was the beginning of World War III?
So much so that World War III was trending on the Internet, and that set off a sort of panic especially among young people.
They swamped the Selective Service System website, wanting to know if the U.S. was going to reinstate the military draft.
I don't pretend to be an expert on the Middle East, but I have the common sense to recognize that the U.S. could quickly cripple the Iranian economy to the point of desperation.
The Ayatollah might try to make a martyr out of Gen. Qasem Soleimani and rally other countries to their side.
But Soleimani was apparently not the kind of guy who inspired others. One expert said he was feared more than he was revered.
The massive funeral/demonstration Monday in the streets of Tehran was put on for the rest of the world to see how they'd been wronged by America. I don't think the Iranian regime is foolish enough to push back any harder right now.
I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.