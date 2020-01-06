Man Arrested After Police Chase, Strange Standoff Along I-44 Near I-240
A man accused of kidnapping a woman is responsible for snarling rush hour traffic on Interstate 44, south of Interstate 240, police said.
According to police, the chase started after a woman called 911 and reported she had just managed to get away from a man who was holding against her will.
After losing control of his vehicle and after several minutes, police approached with caution after being told the suspect, who was dressed like a woman, complete with a wig, may have been armed.
After exiting the vehicle, the man was seen tossing something to the ground and police closed in using a bean bag shotgun to subdue the man.
Just minutes before surrendering to police, the driver led police on a high-speed chase. It started at a northwest Oklahoma City liquor store where patrons told News 9 the woman called for help.
The woman told dispatchers she was able to get away after hitting the suspect with a bat.
So far, police have not identified the chase suspect, but they said he will likely face a string of complaints including kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.