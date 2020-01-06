News
Amber Alert Suspect Caught In NW OKC, Police Say
Monday, January 6th 2020, 6:36 PM CST
A man accused of stabbing a woman and prompting an Amber Alert Sunday night was arrested Monday, police said.
Oklahoma City police and U.S. Marshals arrested Carter Hickerson, 36, near NW 122nd Street and May Avenue.
Hickerson is accused of stabbing a woman and taking a child Sunday night. The child was found safe a short time later, police said.
The woman was treated and released from a local hospital.
