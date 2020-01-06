WATCH: OKC Pursuit Suspect In Custody After Police Deploy Bean Bag Shotgun
Southbound Interstate 44 was shut down early Monday evening after a brief police pursuit across southwest Oklahoma City turned into a standoff -- and now an investigation.
The driver of a metallic Lincoln Continental was in his vehicle for about 30 minutes before he got out of the vehicle. As he was putting on clothes and a jacket, officers hit him with a bean bag from a bean bag shotgun.
Police tell News 9 that the pursuit started at a liquor store in the 4800 block of Northwest 23rd Street after police spotted a vehicle involved in a possible kidnapping.
The biggest impact from this incident by 6 p.m. Monday was traffic, which has been snarled throughout the rush hour along I-44 southbound.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.