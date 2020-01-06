Man Killed In NW OKC Officer-Involved Shooting Identified; Police Still Searching For Unrelated Amber Alert Suspect
The man killed in Sunday night's officer-involved shooting in northwest Oklahoma City has been identified by police.
Samuel Lanham, 50, was fatally shot after police said he did not comply with the officers' orders.
The shooting happened while officers were searching for a stabbing and Amber Alert suspect.
It started Sunday evening when officers were called to a stabbing on SW 3rd Street.
“When officers arrived, they found the victim. They interviewed her. The suspect had already fled the scene,” Oklahoma City police Master Sgt. Gary Knight said.
Police said the stabbing suspect, Carter Hickerson, didn't flee alone.
“He had taken the child and was threatening to harm the child. We issued an Amber Alert,” Knight said.
Police found the child safe a short time later.
While officers were searching for Hickerson, they encountered Lanham at NW 1st Street and Meridian Avenue.
Police said Lanham was armed with a knife.
“The officers gave instructions for this subject to drop the knife and he would not comply,” Oklahoma City police Capt. Larry Withrow said.
According to Withrow, officers tried to utilize less lethal methods to disarm Lanham to no avail.
“At one point, the subject advanced on an officer carrying a knife and officers opened fire. The subject was struck and transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased,” Withrow said.
The five officers involved have been on paid administrative leave.
The search for Hickerson continues for their colleagues.
Anyone with information on Hickerson's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.