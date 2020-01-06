Oklahoma Family Attacked On Way Back To US From Mexico, Authorities Say
A 13-year-old boy is dead and three others have been hospitalized after an attack in Mexico.
Investigators said the Oklahoma family was traveling from Mexico back to the U.S. when armed men attacked them.
The family including a 48-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman, and two boys, 13 and 10, were driving back to the United States when they were stopped by individuals who shot at them and then fled the scene.
The motive is unknown but travel agent Lian Vincent said you have to be extra precautions when you drive in Mexico.
“There’s stuff that happens everywhere. You have to just be aware of your surroundings and not put yourself in places that are deemed specifically unsafe,” Vincent said.
Oscar Rodriquez and Carlos Martinec are part of an organization which supports people from Mexico who live in Oklahoma City.
They are both trying to learn more about the victims and their family.
“People he knows down in Mexico are now talking to the family in the hospital,” said Martinec. “He’s trying to get as much information as he can so that way he can talk to family here.”
The family members at the hospital have been stabilized but their conditions were not known as of Monday afternoon.