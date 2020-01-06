News
Oklahoma City Officials Offer Housing Market, Affordability Study Survey To Public
The City of Oklahoma City is giving locals the opportunity to voice their opinions on which housing and neighborhood issues are most important; via a Housing Market and Affordability Study survey.
The City said it will use the results to help with the long-range housing and planning efforts.
“Getting the community’s input through a robust resident survey is an important component of housing affordability and market research,” said Principal Planner Kim Cooper-Hart. “We mailed out 10,000 paper surveys to randomly selected OKC households to ensure a statistically valid sample.”
The survey is open until Jan. 31.