The City of Oklahoma City is giving locals the opportunity to voice their opinions on which housing and neighborhood issues are most important; via a Housing Market and Affordability Study survey. 

The City said it will use the results to help with the long-range housing and planning efforts. 

“Getting the community’s input through a robust resident survey is an important component of housing affordability and market research,” said Principal Planner Kim Cooper-Hart. “We mailed out 10,000 paper surveys to randomly selected OKC households to ensure a statistically valid sample.”

The survey is open until Jan. 31. 