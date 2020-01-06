News
Wildfire Reported Northeast Of Guthrie
Monday, January 6th 2020, 3:07 PM CST
Firefighters are battling a wildfire northeast of Guthrie.
The fire was reported Monday afternoon near Old Highway 33 and Hiwassee Road.
At least two structures are involved in this fire.
Firefighters from Guthrie, Perkins, Stillwater, Meridian and Coyle are working this fire.
Guthrie firefighters have shutdown State Highway 33 due to the fire.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.