Police Identify Victim Of Deadly I-40 Crash Involving Off-Duty OCPD Officer
The Oklahoma City Police Department has identified the victim of a deadly crash involving an off-duty Oklahoma City police officer last week on Interstate 40.
Authorities said just before 9:30 p.m. January 2, 59-year-old Terence Kilgore died after being struck by a police cruiser driven by Sergeant John Ricketts at I-40 and South Manning Road.
Kilgore left his vehicle and was crossing I-40 to get gas, according to authorities. Police said Ricketts struck Kilgore as he was crossing I-40 from south to north and entered the westbound lanes of story.
Authorities said Kilgore was hit by at least one other vehicle.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.