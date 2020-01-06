In order for the draft to go into effect in the first place, Congress and the president must sign legislation to authorize it. According to the Selective Service System's website, the first group to be entered into a draft lottery would be men who are within the calendar year of their 20th birthdays, followed by a sequence of those who are 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25. Those who are 18 and 19 would likely not be drafted, according to the website.