Family With Okla. License Plates Attacked In Mexico, Teenager Killed
A 13-year-old American was killed and her family was attacked Sunday while traveling back to the U.S. in a vehicle with Oklahoma license plates, according to a release from Mexican authorities.
According to the release from the attorney general of the Mexican border state Tamaulipas, the attack happened on the highway into Texas. The state borders the lower gulf stretch of Texas from Laredo to Brownsville.
The teenager was a U.S. citizen. Their parents were permanent residents of the U.S. The family was reportedly heading back from a holiday vacation visiting family in Central Mexico on what American authorities say is a highway considered to be high risk. It’s unclear if the family was from Oklahoma or if was just the vehicle they were driving.
This attack comes just over two months after a Mormon family on their way back from Mexico was targeted and killed in an ambush on another high risk highway.
No names have been released in the attack over the weekend.
The White House or the Department of Homeland security had not issued a statement as of 9 a.m. Monday morning.
Julia Mason from the Department of State provided the following statement.
“We can confirm that one U.S. citizen was killed, and two U.S. citizens injured, in an attack in Tamaulipas, Mexico on January 4. We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss, and we are providing them all appropriate consular assistance. We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into this brutal attack. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we have no further comment at this time.”