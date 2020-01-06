Memorial Service Held For McAlester Taxi Driver Found Murdered On New Year's Day
McALESTER, Oklahoma - Family and friends said farewell to the McAlester taxi driver found murdered on New Year's Day. A memorial service for Dustin Parker was held Monday morning, January 6 at the McAlester Expo.
"We've received a life-altering scar on our new year with the loss of Dustin," one mourner said. "Our town will never be the same."
Dustin's obituary said he loved to read, dance and sing and says he was a wonderful husband and father to four children. He was also a founding member for the McAlester's chapter of Oklahomans for Equality.
Investigators said someone shot and killed Parker around 6:30 in the morning on New Year's Day. He was on the job with Rover Taxi at the time. Parker's obituary says he played an instrumental part as manager of the new taxi service in McAlester.
It said he loved his work and loved being able to provide for his family. On Sunday, the Domino's in McAlester created a "Dustin Special" to raise money for his family.
"It makes us feel really good, and we know when we found this out that we wanted to be part of it," said customer Beth Runwon.
McAlester detectives are still searching for the shooter. If you have any information that could help in the case, call the police. Rover Taxi has offered a $5,000 reward.
