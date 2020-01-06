GUTHRIE, Oklahoma - At least one person is dead after a fire Monday morning at a mobile home park in Guthrie, fire official said. 

According to authorities, the fire started around 1:30 a.m. and completely burnt down two mobile homes near West University Avenue and Academy Road.

Firefighters said this fire was difficult to battle due to a lack of fire hydrants in the area. 

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire. 

This is a developing story. 