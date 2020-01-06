News
Fire Officials Investigate After Fire Kills 1, Destroys 2 Guthrie Mobile Homes
Monday, January 6th 2020, 6:46 AM CST
GUTHRIE, Oklahoma - At least one person is dead after a fire Monday morning at a mobile home park in Guthrie, fire official said.
According to authorities, the fire started around 1:30 a.m. and completely burnt down two mobile homes near West University Avenue and Academy Road.
Firefighters said this fire was difficult to battle due to a lack of fire hydrants in the area.
Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
This is a developing story.