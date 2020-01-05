News
1 Suspect Shot, Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting In SW OKC
Sunday, January 5th 2020, 9:50 PM CST
The Oklahoma City Police Department confirms they are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting Sunday night in southwest Oklahoma City.
Authorities said the incident occurred near West Reno Avenue and South Meridian Avenue.
Officers responded to a reported domestic call in the area. Police said a suspect unrelated to the domestic situation, allegedly approached authorities with a knife.
The suspect was ordered to put the knife down but refused to comply.
Authorities said the suspect was shot by police. He reportedly died at the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for the latest updates.