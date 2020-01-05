The Oklahoma City Police Department confirms they are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting Sunday night in southwest Oklahoma City.

Authorities said the incident occurred near West Reno Avenue and South Meridian Avenue.

Officers responded to a reported domestic call in the area. Police said a suspect unrelated to the domestic situation, allegedly approached authorities with a knife. 

The suspect was ordered to put the knife down but refused to comply. 

Authorities said the suspect was shot by police. He reportedly died at the scene. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for the latest updates.