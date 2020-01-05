News
Pott. Co. Sheriff’s Say Missing 4-Year-Old With Autism Found Safe
Sunday, January 5th 2020, 9:38 PM CST
Pottawatomie County Sheriff's said a missing 4-year-old boy with autism has been found safe.
According to the Pottawatomie County's undersheriff, around 4 p.m. the child wandered away from home near Highway 102 and Rattlesnake Hill Road.
Authorities said the boy was only wearing cowboy boots.
Both the Pottawtomie County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were looking for the child.
This is a developing story.