News
Active Search Underway For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy With Autism In Pott. Co.
Authorities are actively searching for a missing 4-year-old boy with autism Sunday in Pottawatomie County.
According to the Pottawatomie County's undersheriff, around 4 p.m. the child wandered away from home near Highway 102 and Rattlesnake Hill Road.
Authorities said the boy was only wearing cowboy boots.
Both the Pottawtomie County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are looking for the child.
Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities immediately.
This is a developing story.