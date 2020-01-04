"Our family didn't get the news we had hoped for but I am very grateful that Paighton is coming home," Charlaine Houston wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday. "We don't have to go through the torture of not knowing what was happening to her and where she could be. God answered our prayers, he brought her home to us. I prayed that if she was already in heaven, I just had to know so my heart could put closure to the missing nightmare."