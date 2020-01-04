News
OKC Fire: Situation At Quail Springs Mall Under Control
Saturday, January 4th 2020, 11:46 AM CST
Updated:
Oklahoma City Firefighters responded to a fire at the Quail Springs Mall on Saturday.
Firefighters say that the fire is under control and crews are now working to investigate the exact cause.
According to OKCFD officials at the scene, the fire began at the Chinese restaurant in the food court and spread up to the roof. Locations inside the mall were evacuated during the fire and OKCFD says it is up to mall officials to reopen the mall or keep it closed for the day. An official decision has yet to be announced.
There is no word yet on how much damage has been done.
Updates in Progress...