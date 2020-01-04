Couple Arrested After Woman Accuses Them Of Rape, Kidnapping
Oklahoma City, OK - An Oklahoma City husband and wife have been accused of kidnapping, raping, and assaulting a teenage girl.
36-yr-old William Derrick Chrystal and his wife, 25-yr-old, Shaquas Wise were arrested on December 29th at their home in SE Oklahoma City. A woman called police after she received a text message from her 17-yr-old niece, saying that she was being held inside of the home on Spitz Dr.
“When officers arrived they made contact with the male inside of the residence. He was inside but he would not open the door for the officers,” says, MSGT Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.
According to the police report “when the officer called him William he kept saying his name was Leslie, not William, which is the name on the vehicle in the street.” After failing to get Crystal to open the door the responding officer returned to his car to begin writing a report when a “trouble unknown” call came out at the same address. 911 received a text message that said a woman was being beaten in the residence.
Additional officers arrived on scene and they returned to the house,
“I informed him we were there to check on the welfare of the occupant inside the house. He became defensive and heir telling us to get off of his property and everything inside was ok because he said it was,” says the incident report.
Moments later the report states, Crystal “kept telling his kids to tell us that he was a great father and how nice he was.”
”Officers were able to speak through the door or the windows to some of the occupants of the residence. They indicated that they were OK and that this man was not harming them but there was every indication that the opposite may be happening, “ says Knight.
Additional units were called. Ultimately both Chrystal and Wise were taken into custody. Three children were placed into the custody of DHS and the victim was transported to the hospital.
According to a probable cause affidavit, “while being held against her will at the residence she was raped. During one of the rapes, she was choked almost to the point of unconsciousness. She was beaten in such a severe manner that while at the hospital it was determined that she had a brain bleed.”
Based on the audio recording, police believe Chrystal was running a prostitution ring with the help of Wise, who is believed to have brought the victim it the home. Upon executing a search warrant on the home, investigators located a Sears and Robuck brand 12 gauge shotgun. The firearm was loaded with three shotgun shells.
Chrystal was released on bond. Wise remains behind bars.