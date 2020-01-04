News
Search Continues For Norman Man Suspected In Child's Death
NORMAN, Oklahoma - The search for the accused killer of a 2-year-old will continue on Saturday.
Norman police say the boy's mother left him in Christopher Trent's care but they found the child's body on Wednesday and Trent was gone. The search for him took investigators to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge in Comanche County. The refuge says it will reopen its roads on Saturday.
