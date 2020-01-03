Fallen Officer's Family Satisfied After Convicted Killer, Byron Shepard, Sentenced To Death
The man convicted of killing 22-year-old Tecumseh police officer, Justin Terney, was formally sentenced to death Friday morning.
A Pottawatomie jury found Byron Shepard guilty of first-degree murder has been sentenced with the death penalty.
Shepard was convicted of killing Terney in a 2017 traffic stop.
Terney's family is now relieved they can close this chapter after three years, but they always want keep his memory alive.
“We’ve all been through a lot,” said Tonisha Rapp, Justin’s sister. “But we will keep going and I think keeping the memories alive is the most important thing any of us can do.”
There to support Terney’s family on Friday was the family of Logan County Deputy David Wade, who was shot and killed in the line of duty just two weeks after Terney.
“I remember when we went to the funeral home for the last time, and right inside the back door was flowers from the Terney family, and that day, I realized that we belong to a group that nobody wants to be a part of,” said Jaime Alexander, Wade's cousin.
Now, the families have a special bond and have vowed to keep the memories of their loved ones alive.