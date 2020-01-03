News
Judge Drops Criminal Case Against Lindsay EMT, According To Court Documents
A criminal court case against a Lindsay EMT has been dropped, according to court documents filed in Garvin County.
Shannon Kile was accused of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in June 2018.
On Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, a judge ruled on the motion that the state case is dismissed without costs and without prejudice.
Back in the summer of 2018, Kile was accused by a Wynnewood City Council member and her husband of trying to ram his vehicle into the back of their golf cart.
A City of Lindsay official said at the time that Kile would keep his job as EMT unless he was convicted.