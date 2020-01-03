Police said a vehicle became disabled on the outside shoulder of I-40 westbound near South Manning Road. The driver left the vehicle to get gas. Capt. Withrow said Ricketts hit the pedestrian who was crossing I-40 from south to north in the westbound lanes of traffic. At least one other car hit the victim, but police are still trying to figure out what happened and said there could be other cars that were involved.



Since one of the department's cruisers was involved, the police department said they would be taking over the crash investigation. They also said they would decide what's next for the officer.



"Its very early in the investigation and his status would be determined at a later time once the investigation has moved further," said Capt. Withrow.



The department didn't give News 9 an update on the condition of the officer but said he was expected to be okay.



OKC Police has not released the name of the officer or any information on the victim.



They are asking for anyone who thinks they were involved in the crash or that has additional information to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.