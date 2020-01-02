Woman Accused Of Crashing Into Multiple Vehicles, Killing 1 Person
A 21-year-old is dead because a woman decided to drive more than 100 mph on the Turner Turnpike, troopers said.
Candice Conley, 26, is accused of hitting multiple cars four miles west of Stroud.
About 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, troopers were called when a vehicle first hit two vehicles before slamming into 21-year-old Mercedes Tyler’s 2008 Nissan Versa which caused her to lose control.
Tyler was ejected from the vehicle and later died.
Sources told News 9 Conley had the cruise set on her 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe at 110 mph while traveling down the turnpike.
Conley hit a total of five vehicles within a five-mile span.
Lauren Hughes was in one of those vehicles with her boyfriend who took the wheel after she was knocked out from the impact.
“It is really hard to swallow, thinking I almost died yesterday,” said Hughes. “If he weren’t there I probably would have spun out of control. I would have hit the side ramp and I would have spun out of control. This truck went by really soon after and probably would have completely killed me.”
Conley parked eventually parked her Chevy Tahoe which caught fire several miles down the turnpike near mile marker 171 between Stroud and Chandler.
She was found naked in the woods about half a mile away by Lincoln County deputies.
Law officers said Conley was on her way to Dallas over concerns her son was kidnapped.
Court records show Conley was charged with manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatality accident and reckless driving.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Conley could face more charges.