Norman Man Plans To Recreate Lindbergh's Historic Flight
A metro pilot is preparing to retrace history from an open-air cockpit.
The mission is to fly solo from New York to Paris like then-25-year-old Charles Lindbergh did in 1927.
“It’s the most dangerous and challenging flight that a pilot can do,” said Robert Ragozzino, who is now building an almost exact replica of Lindbergh’s aircraft, the Spirit of St. Louis.
The Norman pilot plans to fly his Spirit of St. Louis 2 from New York to Paris in the summer of 2021.
“It did the job in 1927 and it will do the job now,” said Ragozzino.
Ragozzino said his aircraft will have a little more horsepower than the original.
“Once you get used to the thought of drowning, it’s no big deal,” Ragozzino said.
Ragozzino has spent 19 years on the project and has secured a sponsorship and other funding.
He recently moved his aircraft from California to Wiley Post Airport to complete construction.
He's done runway tests so far, and in March, the Spirit of St Louis 2 is expected make its first test flight.
"The only way to experience what Lindbergh did, is to do it,” Ragozzino said.