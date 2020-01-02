OKC Thunder Coach Billy Donovan Named Western Conference Coach Of The Month
Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Billy Donovan has been named the Western Conference Coach of the Month for December, the NBA announced Thursday.
This is the first Coach of the Month honor for Donovan.
The Thunder had a Western Conference-leading 11-4 record in December and won the three straight games at the end of the month.
In December, the Thunder tallied three 18-plus point comeback victories at home in one week, beginning with a 26-point comeback victory over the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 16. It marked the largest home comeback victory in Thunder history and tied an Oklahoma City record. After overcoming a 24-point deficit in the next game versus the Memphis Grizzlies, the Thunder became the only team in the last 20 years to overcome back-to-back deficits of 24-plus points.
The Thunder takes on the Spurs Thursday night in San Antonio.