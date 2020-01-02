In December, the Thunder tallied three 18-plus point comeback victories at home in one week, beginning with a 26-point comeback victory over the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 16. It marked the largest home comeback victory in Thunder history and tied an Oklahoma City record. After overcoming a 24-point deficit in the next game versus the Memphis Grizzlies, the Thunder became the only team in the last 20 years to overcome back-to-back deficits of 24-plus points.