OCPD: Death of OKC Man In September Now Ruled As Homicide
Thursday, January 2nd 2020, 1:38 PM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - The death of an Oklahoma City man in September has been ruled as a homicide, police official said.
According to authorities, on Sept. 5, an EMSA unit transported an injured man, identified as 63-year-old Tony Williamson, to a local hospital from his home near Southwest 44th Street and South Agnew Avenue.
Police said it was believed that Williamson had fallen and injured himself.
Williamson died from his injuries, four days later on Sept. 9.
The autopsy done revealed that Williamson's injuries were inconsistent with a simple fall, and the case has since been ruled a homicide, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.
