Norman Fire Department Investigates Cause Of Weekend House Fire
Thursday, January 2nd 2020, 11:05 AM CST
NORMAN, Oklahoma - The Norman Fire Department is investigating the cause of a weekend house fire, fire officials said.
According to authorities, on Saturday firefighters responded to house fire in the 400 block of Ferrill Lane.
The fire caused heavy damage to the home, firefighter said.
There is no word on the cost of the damage.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story.