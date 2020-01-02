2 Charged With Murder After Teenage Girl's Body Found Near Boat Ramp In Mayes County
MAYES COUNTY, Oklahoma - A 17-year-old girl is dead and two people have been charged with her death in Mayes County. Mayes County Deputies found the body of a missing girl in Wednesday evening.
Deputies said Kirstan Patterson's mother and stepfather called to report their daughter missing New Year's Day. Just hours later, someone called saying they had found a body near the Spring Creek Boat Ramp on the Neosho River, south of Locust Grove.
Investigators said Patterson had a gunshot wound to the head.
Shortly after finding the body, MCSO arrested a juvenile female and an adult male in connection with the murder. Sheriff Mike Reed said the suspects and victim all knew each other, and the two girls went to school together in Chouteau.
Cheyenne Faith Blalock, 17, and Andrew John Hall, 30, were charged with first-degree murder Thursday afternoon in Mayes County.
"If you find yourself in a position as a young person, and you realize this is a bad deal, figure out a way to get out of it," said Sheriff Mike Reed.
"Call your parents. I guarantee your parents would rather get out of bed at 1 a.m. to come give you a ride home than something detrimental happen to you."
They have requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation in the homicide.