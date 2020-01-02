Tulsa Firefighters Rescue Dog From Drain
TULSA, Oklahoma - Firefighters had to rescue a dog that was stuck in a drain in Tulsa.
Firefighters said it took about two hours to rescue the 90-pound dog named Ruby from a storm drain.
The dog fell in the drain at a home near Apache and Gilcrease Museum Road around 6 p.m. Wednesday night.
The homeowner said she has big open water and sewer drains in her backyard, and that's where she said the dog fell in.
When firefighters got there, they saw the dog about 50 feet from the curb. They had help from neighbors, animal control, PSO, and O&G to make sure they did not hit any power lines or pipes.
They did have to bring in a trainer to help calm the dog down.
At first Ruby was scared to come to them, but firefighters said she had enough energy to crawl to them --- letting them get her out of the storm drain.
The dog has a few scratches on her belly and nails from trying to claw her way forward. Her owner is taking her to the vet, but she'll be okay.
Firefighters said they put something over the hole, so the dog won't get stuck again.
They hope to find a more permanent solution.