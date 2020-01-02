News
OHP Searches For Suspect Accused Of Killing Child
State Troopers shut down the Wichita Mountain Wildlife refuge early Thursday morning to search for a suspect accused of killing a child in Norman.
OHP said the suspect's vehicle was found in the refuge around 8 p.m. last night.
State Troopers, Norman Police, and Comanche County deputies spent the night scouring the refuge on the ground while a state helicopter used infrared to search from the air.
Investigators are not releasing the suspect's name right now.
News 9 working to get more details about the child's death that launched this manhunt.
This is a developing story...