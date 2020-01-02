Criminal justice reform has been a priority not only in Oklahoma County, but throughout the state as well. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office has actively worked with business leaders, judges, the public defender’s office, the district attorney's office, local law enforcement agencies, and Oklahoma County elected officials on procedures reducing inmate population at the jail. We continue working with the Oklahoma County Jail Trust to transition the detention center to their operation. We look forward to the transition, and hope a designated funding source will be secured to help improve the current jail or build a new detention facility.