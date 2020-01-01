News
OHP Confirms 1 Death In Lincoln County Crash; Driver Responsible Apprehended
Wednesday, January 1st 2020, 9:21 PM CST
LINCOLN COUNTY, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms that one person is dead after a crash on the Turner Turnpike.
Troopers said the driver who caused the crash between Stroud and Chandler Wednesday night was apprehended at the scene.
The victim has been identified as 21-Year-Old Mercedes Tyler from Edmond.
Troopers said 26-year-old Candace Conley rear ended Tyler's vehicle, causing it to flip. Conley's car burst into flames during the crash. Tyler was ejected from the vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputies apprehended Conley after she drove five miles past the crash, bailed out of the car and attempted to run.