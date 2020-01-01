News
2 Transported To Hospital After Small Plane Crash In Ada
ADA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Ada Police say that two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries after walking away from a small plane crash in Ada on New Year's Day.
Officials say it happened just before 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Agri-Plex southeast of the airport. A representative for the Department of Public Safety says the flight was on its way from Denver to Shreveport and had switched to its back-up fuel tank just before the trouble started.
The exact cause of the crash is not yet known. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.