Crews Battle Wildfire Near Luther; Homes Evacuated
Wednesday, January 1st 2020, 2:48 PM CST
A wildfire in the northeast part of the Oklahoma City metro area has prompted evacuations Wednesday afternoon.
News 9 Storm Trackers Val and Amy Castor have been at the scene of the wildfire in the Luther area, near Dobbs and Sorghum Mill roads.
Val says authorities evacuated three or four homes to the north of the wildfire. He also reports that firefighters have gotten most of the wildfire put out and that they're down to "hot spots."
