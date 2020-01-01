Missouri Carjacking Suspect Arrested In Sand Springs Following Pursuit
An early morning chase involving Sand Springs Police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol ended with the arrest of a carjacking suspect out of Missouri Tuesday, officials said.
According to authorities, around 4:30 a.m. a man called creek county saying he was carjacked in Missouri and then lead out to creek county.
OHP troopers said two men were stopped at a convenience store in Missouri. The driver of the truck went inside the store and the second man stayed inside the vehicle asleep.
Police said the suspect entered and stole the vehicle while the man was asleep, and drove to Oklahoma.
When the man woke up and learned the vehicle he was inside had been stolen, he exited the car in Creek County and alerted authorities of the situation.
The driver of the truck called OnStar when he discovered that his vehicle had been stolen, authorities said. OnStar tracked the vehicle near Sand Springs
Sand Springs Police caught up with the vehicle and initiated a pursuit. During the pursuit, Creek County Deputies used stop sticks to flatten the truck's tires.
Troopers said OnStar was able to slow down the truck to about 15 MPH.
OHP was called out to assist in the pursuit. They performed a TVI maneuver, which ended the chase by forcing the truck into a ditch, according to authorities.
Police said the suspect bailed from the vehicle, initiating a short foot pursuit. While on the run, he dropped a stocking mask and gun, which were both recovered by law enforcement.
The suspect was captured on Highway 412 by law enforcement and taken to the Creek County Jail.
According to authorities, the suspect is a recently released ex-convict with warrants already out of Oklahoma.
The suspect has not been released at this time.
This is a developing story.