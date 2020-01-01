MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - A police pursuit ended with a crash late involving a semi-truck Tuesday in Midwest City, police said. 

According to authorities, Midwest City Police started chasing a driver just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

Police said the car crashed into a semi near Northeast 23rd Street and North Sooner Road. 

Oklahoma City Police assisted with the pursuit. 

There is currently no word on if there were any injuries.  

This is a developing story. 