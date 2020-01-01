News
MWC Pursuit Ends In Crash Involving Semi-Truck
Wednesday, January 1st 2020, 6:29 AM CST
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - A police pursuit ended with a crash late involving a semi-truck Tuesday in Midwest City, police said.
According to authorities, Midwest City Police started chasing a driver just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said the car crashed into a semi near Northeast 23rd Street and North Sooner Road.
Oklahoma City Police assisted with the pursuit.
There is currently no word on if there were any injuries.
This is a developing story.