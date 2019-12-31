Okla. Nurse Practitioner Opens Mobile Urgent Care Service, Specializes In Hangovers
A hangover “cure” common on the East and West Coasts, has made its way to the Oklahoma City metro just in time for New Year’s Day.
Kara De La Pena, owner of NP2GO, will bring an IV solution to your home.
“Most people think it’s a good idea and are surprised it hasn’t been around longer,” De La Pena said.
She’s a nurse practitioner and said her company is the first locally owned mobile urgent care services.
If you are planning a rowdy night out, she has advanced booking options online. For the surprise hangover, she offers same day appointments with two hours advanced notice.
“Oh, it 100 percent works,” she said. “IV fluids, some anti-nausea medicine, some anti-heartburn medicine, and then a really strong Motrin medicine, it will help cure the dehydration after a hangover.”
She offers more traditional urgent care services, too.
“I can test for strep, UTI, give you IV fluids or IV vitamins if you need,” De La Pena said.
She said her schedule is filling up New Year’s Day.
“I don’t solicit the idea of excessive binge drinking,” De La Pena said. “But, a lot of my patients are in their 30s to 50s and have had a couple too many drinks and have a hangover after it.”