The chief said nearly the entire department — thousands of officers, both in uniform and in plainclothes — will secure Times Square with forces on the ground and in the sky with the help of drones and helicopters.



Questions over New Year's Eve security in Manhattan have risen after Saturday night's stabbing at a rabbi's home just miles from New York City, which left five people wounded, as well as a recent string of anti-Semitic attacks in Brooklyn. The NYPD has ramped up patrols in Jewish neighborhoods.